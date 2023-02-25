WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge hosted a hiring fair for part-time workers ahead of the 2023 season on Saturday.

Wind Surge officials said about 100 people were hired on Saturday during the event. The minor league team is looking to fill spots in concessions, box office, cashiers, and more.

General Manager Bob Moullette said he wants people who can come in and help give fans a great experience at Riverfront Stadium.

“We’re looking for people that are outgoing, that want to have a great time, that want to be out here that really want to have lasting positive impact on people who walk through the ball park,” Moullette said.

If you would like to apply for a position, the Wind Surge are still hiring. You can click here to see openings.