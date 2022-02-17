WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge, a Minor League Baseball team and the AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is hosting a job fair for seasonal positions.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S. McLean Blvd.

Open seasonal positions include the following:

Concessions Lead

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Coordinator

Suite Attendant

Concessions Attendant

Cook

Bartender

Warehouse Worker

Vending Hawker

Kitchen Utility

Kitchen Lead

Seasonal employment is for those interested in working Wind Surge home games and any additional stadium events. Training will be provided.

Those interested in applying can click here.

The Wind Surge asks that anyone wishing to interview for the above positions bring a completed application along with a resume to the job fair. The Wind Surge also asks that you dress appropriately.

The Wichita Wind Surge is an equal opportunity employer. Potential employees are subject to a background check and a drug test.

Parking for the event will be in Lot B, on the west side of Sycamore Street across from the Delano entrance to the stadium. Attendees may enter through the Delano entrance, where they will be directed to the job fair in the Fidelity Bravely Onward Club.

The Wind Surge’s first game of the season is Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium.