Wichita Wind Surge home opener: The reason why a new stadium was constructed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The former Lawrence–Dumont Stadium was constructed in Wichita in 1934. It was a new deal project under President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the time. It was home to teams like the Indians, Braves, Aeros, Pilots, Wrangler and Wingnuts.

In 2018, the city council chose to tear down the stadium. Razing the 84-year-old stadium wasn’t an easy decision, but city leaders said it needed to happen.

KSN News talked to former Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell about the process.

“We really didn’t know what to expect initially. I mean when we started down this process it wasn’t a stadium of this caliber. It was initially a remodel of Lawrence-Dumont, and they came back to us and said mayor you can’t save this stadium. I mean it’s crumbling. There’s nothing. I said, well, can we save you know the concrete, you know behind home plate?”

Getting the new $75 million stadium constructed was a four-year process.

The new Riverfront Stadium will not only host the Wichita Wind Surge but also other gatherings such as concerts and maybe even a hockey game in the winter.

As for Lawrence-Dumont Stadium parts of it were saved and used around town. The old turf was donated to Central Christian Academy for a ball field and the playground was donated to the Ronald McDonald House.