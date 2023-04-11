WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge will open Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium against the NW Arkansas Naturals, the KC Royals affiliate. It’s the first of a six-game series that will be played at the stadium through Sunday.

Wichita returns 17 players from last year’s division championship team. The roster features the Minnesota Twins’ number one prospect Brooks Lee, according to MLB.com. The team also has No. 11 prospect RHP David Festa. The club has former first-round selection Aaron Sabato and 2022 Texas League All-Star pitcher Kody Funderburk.

TICKETS FOR TONIGHT’S HOME OPENING GAME

A few tickets are still available for the opener as seating in the stadium is sold out. The Wind Surge says tickets are available on the Dillons Picnic Patio and out on the Berm.

Click here for tickets to the Dillons Picnic Patio and Berm. For more ticket information, click here.

GAME TIME FORECAST

The forecast for the game will be perfect as temperatures warm to near 80 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s, according to the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team.

PARKING AROUND THE STADIUM

More than 9,000 parking spaces are near the stadium and along the shuttle and Q-LINE route. Identify where you plan to park and map your routes both to your parking location and the stadium. Parking lots and garages may have fees to park, especially during high-demand times. Limited on-street parking is available around the stadium.

Handicapped-accessible parking is available. If the location where you are parking is staffed by an attendant, then be sure to show your blue hang tag (or point out your plate) to the parking lot staff, and the attendant will help direct you to an area with open spaces.

INSIDE RIVERFRONT STADIUM

ADA seating areas are located at the top of sections 4, 10, 12, 17, and 21. To see the full seating map, click here or below.

Alcohol Sales

No alcoholic beverage may be brought into Riverfront Stadium nor may guests take any alcoholic beverages out of the ballpark or suites. Kansas law prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 21. Anyone purchasing will be required to show proper ID when purchasing alcoholic beverages at Riverfront Stadium. Only two alcoholic beverages are allowed per person, per purchase. No fan will be served more than two alcoholic beverages at any given time. Alcohol sales end in middle of the 7th inning during a baseball game and at designated times during concerts and other events.

Animals

Only certified service dogs or service dogs in training that meet all of the State of Kansas requirements will be allowed into Riverfront Stadium. All other animals are strictly prohibited.

Bag Checks

All fans will be required to adhere to a Clear Bag Policy upon entering the stadium. The only non-clear bags permitted into Riverfront Stadium will be manufactured diaper bags, medical bags and bags smaller than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches. All bags, including purses and/or clutches over 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches will not be allowed into Riverfront Stadium.

Cameras and video

Fans can bring still and hand-held video cameras with lenses 9 inches or smaller into Riverfront Stadium as long as the equipment does not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of the game.

Internet Access

Fans can access public Wi-Fi under “Riverfront Stadium Guest”.

Restrooms

Stadium restrooms are in various areas along the main concourse.

Seating Policy

Guests should sit only in the seats for which they hold valid tickets. If there is any confusion as to where a fan’s seat is located, please ask the closest Wind Surge Fan Host

WIND SURGE SCHEDULE

To see the full schedule of Wind Surge games, click here.