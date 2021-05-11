Wichita Wind Surge: How the team got here

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wind Surge journey to Wichita started with a 900 mile trip from New Orleans. The plan originally did not involve becoming a Double-A affiliate.

Before Wichita, the team was known as the New Orleans Baby Cakes, a Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

When the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season, Major League Baseball realigned the Minor League teams. The realignment dropped the Wind Surge from Triple-A to a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Tim Grubbs is the team’s play-by-play announcer and was with the Baby Cakes in New Orleans. He says the Wind Surge has a fresh start.

“The fact that we’re no longer Marlins, we’re now Twins,” he said. “We’re no longer Pacific Coast League, we’re Double-A Central. We are no longer Zephyrs or Baby Cakes. We are Wind Surge. It’s something new, it’s almost like an expansion franchise.”

Grubbs says he has been in MiLB for 25 years and one of the things he has learned is that Double-A players tend to stick around for longer periods of the season.