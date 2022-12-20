WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s (DA) Office into the Wichita Wind Surge’s “Building Development Fee” has been completed, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

The investigation comes after the Wind Surge added an 8% fee ahead of the 2022 season. The DA’s office says they opened an investigation on April 4, 2022, and received two additional complaints from consumers during the course of the investigation.

In a news release, the DA’s office said on June 16 that the Consumer Protection Division issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Wichita Wind Surge based on the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The Wind Surge voluntarily ended the practice and provided an accounting of the funds they accumulated prior to the discontinuance.

Two days ago, on Dec. 18, the Wind Surge sent proof that the funds acquired by the fee were donated to several local charities. The DA’s news release does not say what charities the money was sent to.

“This office has determined that the immediate action by the Wind Surge and subsequent voluntary action sufficiently addressed our concerns; therefore, our office has closed the investigation into this matter,” the news release said.

Earlier in December, the Wichita Wind Surge was sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings.