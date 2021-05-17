Wichita Wind Surge Job Fair: Wednesday, May 19 – here’s how to apply

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surgeare hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 19th from 3 – 7 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium. Those interested in applying for a job must use the online system to pre-schedule their interviews. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Jobs are available in the Food & Beverage team and the Fan Experience team. In Food & Beverage, positions include ushers and fan hosts, cooks, cashiers, bartenders, and dishwashers. Positions in the Fan Experience team include ticket takers, box office attendants, receptionists, parking attendants, and operations.

“We just want to make sure that we are 100% or I should say 110% staffed so that we can manage the process of what’s going on, and we had really good crowds out here last week,” said Bob Moullette, Senior Manager of Fan Experience with the Wichita Wind Surge.

Those interested in applying for a seasonal job can visit www.windsurge.com to fill out an online application and to schedule an interview time for Wednesday’s job fair. Due to the volume of interested candidates, applicants must use the online system to pre-schedule their interviews.

“You have to register and that will book your interview time so that will be slotted for your time, and obviously come a little bit before in the Maple lobby and you will check-in and that way it kinda keeps it organized,” said Moullette. “We want you to go through that portal to sign up for that stuff online because it helps us out gives us a little bit of expectation of how many people are going to come and how many interviews we’re going to conduct.”

On Wednesday, registered applicants are asked to park in the Maple Street parking lot, and enter through the Maple Street lobby for their interview.

