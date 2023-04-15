WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge gave a season-high 12 runs against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday afternoon, losing 12-3.

The Naturals Jose Briceno hit an RBI single in the first to start the scoring. Jeison Guzman hit a two-run shot in the second, and the Naturals scored ten runs through the first three innings.

Yunior Severino crushed his second homer of the season in the second. Severino’s solo shot cut the scoring deficit, 5-1. Northwest Arkansas had a large third inning and put up five runs in the third.

The Surge answered when Alerick Soularie hit his first homer of the season on a two-run shot. The Naturals scored an RBI single from Wilson, scoring Guzman. Their final run of the game came in the ninth on an RBI single from Jose Briceno, scoring Bonifacio.

Lefty Aaron Rozek made his debut on the hill for Wichita. Rozek struck out one and walked two in a little over two innings.

He allowed nine hits, nine runs and one home run. Seth Nordlin collected the most amount of strikeouts with three. He allowed five hits and one run. Jordan Brink, Osiris German and Alex Scherff pitched the rest of the game.

Wichita is tied with the Naturals 2-2 in its first homestand of the 2023 season. The series finale on Sunday afternoon will determine the winner of the series.