WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge has announced new, lower prices for the 2023 season. People who already bought higher-priced tickets and plans will get a credit.

The news follows a controversy over the team adding an 8% fee ahead of the 2022 season. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Division issued a cease-and-desist letter, and the Wind Surge ended the practice and gave the funds to charity.

“All taxes and fees will be included in ticket prices for the upcoming season,” Wind Surge President Jay Miller said in a news release. “As we continue rebuilding the community’s trust, we want to make sure everyone can afford to experience a game at Riverfront Stadium. This is the first of many steps in doing so.”

In December, the Wichita Wind Surge was sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings. And Miller was named president last week. He was with the team previously, including during the construction of the stadium and under the ownership of the late Lou Schwechheimer.

“We felt it was important to go back to the original 2019 pricing of $980 season seats because this was the first commitment both myself and Lou gave to the community in 2019,” Miller said.

The $980 price is for the 69-game membership plan. It’s down from $1,250. The other membership plans have also been reduced, with the lowest starting at $160.

People who have already paid higher rates and taxes will get a credit that can be used for purchasing tickets, concessions, or merchandise.

The Wind Surge will also have five price options for the seating bowl. Tickets will range from $10 to $19.

Berm seating will be reduced from $10 to $8 for adults, and children’s tickets will be reduced from $8 to $4. As a result, two adults and two children can attend a game for as little as $24.

Group ticket prices range from $5 to $14 per ticket. Tickets for a group of 25 or more can be purchased in any seating section.

For information regarding memberships, group outings, single-game tickets, and corporate partnerships, please visit WindSurge.com or call 316-221-8000.