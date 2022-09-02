SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals 12-8 on Thursday night behind 17 hits and three home runs to take the series lead.

The Surge struck first in the top of the first inning as Aaron Sabato hit a three-run homer to give Wichita an early 3-0 lead. Sabato finished three for five with three RBIs in the game.

Yunior Severino finished one for three with two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the third inning that scored Edouard Julien and extended Wichita’s lead to 4-0.

Irving Lopez got the Cardinals on the board in the third inning with an RBI double that scored Justin Toerner and cut the deficit to 4-1.

Julien busted the game open in the fourth inning as he hit Wichita’s second three-run homer of the night and extended the lead to 8-1.

The Cardinals shrunk Wichita’s lead to 9-8 in the eighth inning as they scored two runs as Nick Raposo scored on a fielder’s choice and Justin Toerner later scored on a wild pitch by reliever Denny Bentley.

Kyle Schmidt hit a two-run RBI single in the ninth inning that extended the lead to 12-8. Schmidt finished one for four with two RBIs in the game. Jordan Gore earned the win in relief.

The Wind Surge will resume action against the Springfield Cardinals tonight.