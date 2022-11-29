WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new.

Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans.

“The traditional season ticket model has remained virtually untouched for over 150 years,” Wind Surge General Manager Bob Moullette said in a news release. “Programs designed to customize consumers’ preferences are ever-changing, and we want to bring similar convenience and flexibility to our membership plans.”

He said the new program allows members to select games based on personal preferences instead of following the season schedule.

The club is also partnering with FanRally, an online ticketing reservation platform. The Wind Surge says several professional teams, including the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Clippers, use FanRally, but the Wind Surge will be the first to entirely eliminate traditional season tickets and embrace the FanRally direct reservation membership platform.

There are several levels of membership access plans:

Fast Track Memberships 20 passes to use for any regular-season game 10% discount at the team store Access to one Membership Access Plan event If usage rates are met, members have access to a two-hour batting cage event Prices range from $165 for the outfield berm to $370 for premium seats

Home Run Memberships 35 passes to regular-season games 10% discount at the team store Access to two Membership Access Plan events If usage rates are met, members have access to a two-hour batting cage experience and batting practice on the field Prices range from $285 for the outfield berm to $650 for premium seats

Grand Slam Memberships 69 passes to regular-season games 10% discount at the team store Access to two Membership Access Plan events If usage rates are met, members have access to a two-hour batting cage experience, batting practice on the field, and a custom jersey Prices range from $557 for the outfield berm to $1,250 for premium seats



The Wind Surge says members will be able to make up to four reservations per plan per event. They also can release a reservation up to eight hours before an event. They will also be able to purchase additional seats for any event at their membership rate. Members can also enroll in monthly payment plans.

The Wind Surge plans to reward some charity organizations with tickets in honor of Giving Tuesday. The team will donate a matching number of passes to those purchased between 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to midnight on Thursday, Dec. 1. Access members will be able to designate their matches to one of the following non-profit organizations: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, KETCH, Rainbows United, Heroes Academy or the YMCA Foundation.

Click here to learn more about the membership access plans, or call 316-221-8000.