Wichita Wind Surge postseason games begin this week, how to get tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge postseason games begin this week and tickets are on sale now! Baseball fanatics could not be more excited to see their team continue playing in the postseason during their inaugural season. This Friday baseball fans will be able to see the Wind Surge play at home for Game 3.

Senior Manager of Fan Experience, Bob Moullette tells KSN although they don’t have an exact number of how many tickets have sold so far, he knows they will have a full house on Friday.

If you are planning on attending the game this week you can purchase tickets through the box office or online. They are also selling play-off t-shirts through their website.



“We are expecting to hopefully fill this place up. That’s what we want to do. I think people are excited and we are expecting to have a good crowd,” Moullette added.

Moullette said after several hardships last year this playoff game is something not only the team is looking forward to but several Wichitans in general.