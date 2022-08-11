WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge snapped their five-game win streak Wednesday night after being shut out by the Corpus Christi Hooks with a score of 3-0.

Cody Laweryson started the night for the Surge, recording three shutout innings. Laweryson was relieved by Osiris German in the fourth.

Joe Perez broke the game open for the Hooks in the fifth inning after an RBI single off Osiris German. German recorded the loss for Wichita tonight.

Corpus Christi recorded another RBI single from Shay Whitcomb in the sixth. The Hooks added an insurance run in the top of the ninth behind an RBI single from Will Wagner.

The Surge recorded only three hits. Wichita finished the night 0-5 with runners in scoring position and left a total of seven runners on base.

The Wind Surge pitching staff struck out a season-high 16 Hooks batters tonight.