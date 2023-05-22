WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge scored three fifth-inning runs to come from behind and defeat the Arkansas Travelers 4-3 on Sunday. The win earns them a split against the first-place team.

The Surge was fueled by a strong fifth inning first on defense by an outstanding Jake Rucker field and throw to end the top of the inning. On offense, they came alive in the bottom of the inning; Anthony Prato, Patrick Winkel, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. all scored. Brooks Lee was the biggest driving force when he hit a line drive out to left field that earned two RBIs.

Winkel has extended his streak of reaching base to 12 straight games.

The Travelers tried to come back in the bottom of the ninth, but Jordan Brink for the Surge earned the save for stopping the Travelers one run short of tying the game.

Cabezas gets the win for the Wind Surge as he pitched three innings, recorded four strikeouts and only gave up one run and two hits.

The starting pitcher, Adams, also recorded four strikeouts over four innings pitched. He allowed four hits and one run.

Wichita improved to 2-0 in Tumba Vacas uniforms, and the Wind Surge improve to 18-20. The Arkansas Travelers fall to 25-14.