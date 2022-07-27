WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-3 on Tuesday night as Cole Sturgeon and Chris Williams each hit homers to power the Surge to a series-opening victory.

Williams put the Surge on the board with a home run in the bottom of the first to give Wichita an early 2-0 lead. Williams finished one for two with two RBIs and two walks in the game.

Simeon Woods-Richardson came in relief in the third inning in his first appearance since June 11th and pitched two scoreless innings and tallied a strikeout before being relieved in the fifth inning.

Sturgeon finished two for three with two walks and three RBIs on the night and busted the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning with a three-run homer to give Wichita a 5-0 lead.

Wichita scored four insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, featuring a two-run RBI single from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and an RBI double from Andrew Bechtold to extend the lead to 9-1.

The Naturals scored two runs in the top of the ninth behind an RBI single from Maikel Garcia and an RBI sacrifice fly from Sebastian Rivero that shrunk the deficit to 9-3.

The Wind Surge will resume action against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals tonight. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.