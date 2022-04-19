WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Minor League Baseball team is shaking things up again. The folks behind Wichita Wind Surge have unveiled an alter-ego for the team. On Thursday home games, the team will be called the Turbo Tubs.

“Throughout the branding process of the team, we told the community we would change the name numerous times,” Bob Moullette, Wind Surge director of fan experience, said. “During the development of the primary identity, the Wind Surge, we knew the Tubs would eventually become an alternate identity or alter-ego.

(Courtesy Wichita Wind Surge)

“Our Wind Surge logo is classic, but the Tubs logo represents many things Wichitans love about this great city while incorporating the playful side of MiLB.”

The Turbo Tubs’ name and logo call up memories of the popular bathtub races that used to be held during the Wichita Riverfest. The wind sail reminds people of the legend of Admiral Windwagon Smith and the Riverfest. The jet engines pay tribute to Wichita’s title of Air Capital of the World. And the captain of the tub is a troll, similar to the one found near the Keeper of the Plains.

The branding also includes a color palette of the one-of-a-kind sunsets uniquely occurring in the Midwest geographical region.

The initial idea for the Tubs concept dates to early 2019, when the team worked with world-renowned talent creator Todd Radom to develop the Wind Surge logo and branding.

(Courtesy Wichita Wind Surge)

The unveiling of the Turbo Tubs was initially scheduled for the 2021 season. However, due to the cancellation of the 2020 season and the announcement of the 2021 season just two months before the first pitch, the team elected to wait until now to unveil the new logos.

Fans can cheer on the Turbo Tubs each Thursday of the 2022 season, except for May 5, Cinco de Mayo.

Last month, the Wind Surge announced a name that celebrates local Hispanic and Latin ties – the Tumba Vacas – which loosely translates to cow tippers. The team will be the Tumba Vacas on Cinco de Mayo and at three other games.

Wind Surge, Turbo Tubs and Tumba Vacas merchandise is available at the Wind Surge team store in Riverfront Stadium or windsurge.com/shop.

For more information on The Turbo Tubs, click here.