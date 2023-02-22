WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The minor league baseball season is fast approaching, and the Wind Surge is looking to fill gameday positions with a part-time job hiring fair.

The Wind Surge is looking to add to its staff in the following areas:

Concessions

Bartending

Box Office

Video Production

Fan Hosts

Ticket Takers

Cashiers

The job fair will take place on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd. Applicants must be 16 years or older to apply.

The Wind Surge is looking for applicants who are able to commit to a schedule that may include 70 regular season games from April 11 through Sept. 17.

To apply online, click here.

The Wind Surge season kicks off on the road on April 6 with a trip to Springfield to take on the Cardinals. The first home game of the season will be against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on April 11.