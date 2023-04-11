WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge sealed its home opener against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Surge scored an unanswered run in the first after Jake Rucker hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brooks Lee. The Naturals tied it up in the fifth on a solo shot from Luca Tresh.

The Surge took the lead, 2-1, in the eighth inning, taking advantage of two Naturals errors. Brooks Lee walked and scored on a wild pitch. Pat Winkel then walked, scoring Yoyner Fajardo.

RHP pitcher Carlos Luna made his debut with the Surge. He pitched 5.2 innings and struck out 10 out of 18 batters. He allowed one run and one hit.

Riverfront Stadium hosted 8,506 people, which is the largest crowd in stadium history.

Wichita will play the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.