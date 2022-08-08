SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the San Antonio Missions 2-1 in extra innings on Sunday night as the Surge won their fourth straight and took four out of six in San Antonio.

The Missions tied the game in the bottom of the ninth behind an RBI pinch-hit single from Kelvin Melean to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

Jair Camargo responded in the top of the 10th inning with the game-winning single to right field to score Leobaldo Cabrera and give the Surge a 2-1 lead.

Legumina made his 13th start on the hill for the Surge. He allowed zero runs on two hits and tallied three strikeouts in four innings pitched before being relieved by Alex Phillips in the fifth inning.

Nolan Watson got the nod on the mound for San Antonio. He pitched five scoreless innings, recorded five strikeouts and allowed four hits.

Edouard Julien singled to center field in the top of the seventh inning and allowed Anthony Prato to score and give Wichita a 1-0 lead. Julien finished two for five with an RBI in the finale.