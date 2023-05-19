WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Blayne Enlow matches career strikeout best to give the Wind Surge a 6-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers.

The Surge was led by Enlow, who secured a season-high 10 strikeouts. It ties his career high when he punched out 10 in a game exactly two years ago, on May 18, 2021, with Cedar Rapids. He pitched five and a third innings and gave up only one run and six hits.

The Surge bats heated up early when Armani Smith hit a whacky, bouncing automatic double in the bottom of the second. Anthony Prato followed with a two-run home run that went 383 feet and brought in Will Holland in the bottom of the third.

In what one of the most exciting plays of the game, Jake Rucker hit a sacrifice fly into shallow right field to drive in Anthony Prato.

The winning pitcher was Blayne Enlow, and the losing pitcher was Lindow. The Wind Surge improve their season record with the win to (17-18) and pick up a game in the standings on first place Arkansas with the loss drop to (23-12).