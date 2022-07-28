WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Wind Surge 5-0 on Wednesday night behind twelve hits and five scoreless innings pitched from Naturals starter Dante Biasi to even up the series.

Biasi got the start on the mound for the Naturals and pitched five scoreless innings, and allowed one hit with five strikeouts to earn his sixth win of the season.

The Naturals scored a run in the first and second innings as Nick Loftin grounded out on a fielder’s choice to score a run. Tucker Bradley followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Northwest Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

Center Fielder John Rave extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning as he hit his tenth home run of the season off Surge starter Casey Legumina. Rave finished one for three with an RBI and a walk in the game.

Northwest Arkansas scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning behind an RBI sacrifice fly from Loftin and an RBI single from Robbie Glendinning to take a commanding 5-0 lead.