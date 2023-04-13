WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Baseball fans who go to the Wichita Wind Surge game Thursday night will see the Turbo Tubs take the field. The Turbo Tubs are one of the team’s alter-egos.

The team has been playing the Kansas City Royals affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, in a six-game series. The Wind Surge won the first two games.

The players will wear their Turbo Tubs uniforms for game three of the series.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium. The stadium promotion is Thirsty Thursday, with 12-ounce beers selling for $2.

The Wind Surge says David Festa will start. MLB.com ranked Festa as the 11th-best prospect in the Twins organization entering 2023.

Eduard Julien was promoted to the Twins yesterday. The team says he will be the 16th Surge player to make the Major Leagues. Julien was a Texas League All-Star in 2022.

The Wind Surge put Aaron Sabato on the injured list and activated Frank Nigro from the development roster.