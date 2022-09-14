MIDLAND, Texas (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge clinched a postseason berth with a 3-1 win over the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday evening behind a strong start on the mound from Kody Funderburk.

A two-run homer from Yunior Severino gave Wichita an early 2-0 lead. Severino finished three for four with three RBIs in the game.

The Surge extended their lead in the fourth inning as Severino hit his second home run to give the Surge a 3-0 lead.

Funderburk’s 16th start of the season resulted in a win as he improved to (10-5) on the mound this season. Funderburk pitched five and one-third innings, allowing five hits, three walks, and tallying four strikeouts before being relieved by Steven Cruz in the sixth inning.

Midland’s lone run came in the bottom of the eighth behind an RBI single from Tyler Soderstorm that scored Kyle McCann to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Osiris German pitched the Surge out of a jam in the eighth, and Blayne Enlow earned his third save of the season.