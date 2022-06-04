WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge fell short to the Frisco Roughriders on Friday night in a 2-1 pitchers duel behind a two-run homer from Frisco’s Trey Hair.

DeShawn Keirsey, Jr. got things started for Wichita as he hit an RBI-double in the bottom of the second that scored Matt Wallner to take an early 1-0 lead. Keirsey finished the night one for three with an RBI.

Frisco starter Zak Kent gave the Surge trouble all night as he pitched seven innings allowing just one run on four hits and striking out nine hitters, earning his first win of the season.

The RoughRiders scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning as Trey Hair hit a two-run homer to take a 2-1 lead that would go on to secure the win.

The Wind Surge will resume action against the RoughRiders at 6:05 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium. The team will hold Cancer Awareness Night to honor fighters and survivors in the community. The players will be wearing special jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, benefiting the American Cancer Society.