Wind Surge complete opening series winning five of six in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (KSNW) – Aaron Whitefield belted a go-ahead two run home run in the seventh inning to give the Wind Surge a 3-2 victory over the Springfield in the opening road-trip. Wichita improves to 5-1 on the season.

The Cardinals grabbed an early lead scoring a run in the third inning with an RBI single from Nolan Gorman. Wichita battled back and tied it in the fifth with a two-out RBI single from Peter Mooney.

Springfield answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead, Ivan Herrera with a RBI single.

The Wind Surge trailed 2-1 when Mooney reached on a lead-off walk and Whitefield had a ten pitch at bat to deliver the go-ahead home run.

Josh Winder started the game and worked five innings in a no decision. The bullpen tandem of Alex Phillips and Josh Mitchell retired the final twelve Cardinals batters to pick up the win and the save. Salvador Justo took the loss.

The Surge improved to 5-1 on the season and lead the division by a game and a half. The victory is the third come from behind win of the season

NOTES- Pitcher Zach Neff earned the win on Saturday and improved to 2-0 was placed on the injured list. Aaron Whitefield extended his hit streak to six games and has had a multi-hit game in each of the six contests.

COMING UP: Wichita returns home to open Riverfront Stadium. Monday is an off-day and Tuesday will be the season opener. Wichita will start RH Cole Sands against LH Tommy Henry at 7:05.