FRISCO, Texas (KSNW) — Brooks Lee and Patrick Winkle each had a pair of RBI, and the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 5-4 in the 10th inning to win the series opener.

The Surge snapped a four-game losing streak and improve to 11-17 on the season.

In the 10th inning, the designated runner Will Holland advanced to third on a fly-out to centerfield. Lee hit a slow roller to the right side of the infield to allow Holland to score, and Wichita scored the winning run without the benefit of a hit.

The Riders had a runner on third base with two outs in the bottom of the 10thand when the pitch got away from catcher, Winkle scrambled to get the loose ball and tossed it to pitcher Jordan Brink at the plate to get the bizarre final out of the game.

Brink earned the win in relief, and Marc Church took the loss.