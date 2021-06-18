Wind Surge defeated by Springfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge snap winning streak, defeated by the Springfield Cardinals 5-3 for the from Downtown Wichita.

Wind Surge starter Austin Schulfer held Springfield scoreless, allowing six hits, no walks, and four strikeouts in six complete innings of work. This marks his second quality start on the year, which ties RHP Josh Winder for the most on the Wind Surge pitching staff. However, he took a no-decision after his 3-0 lead was blown in the seventh.

C Roy Morales extended his team-high seven game hitting streak on a clutch two-out two-RBI single in the sixth that scored the first runs of the game. 3b Andrew Bechtold and 2b Jose Miranda both had multi-hit games, as the Wind Surge offense had more than ten hits for the fourth consecutive game.

RHP Jordan Milbrath followed Schulfer, allowing three runs on one hit with three walks in one inning of work. RHP Ryan Mason came on for the eighth and ninth, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks, and a strikeout in the loss.

NOTES: C Roy Morales extended his hitting streak to seven games. OF Ernie de la Trinidad extended his hitting streak to five games. The Wind Surge offense has produced 10 or more hits in their last four games.

COMING UP: The Surge will host the Springfield Cardinals again Friday night, with first pitch at approximately 7:05 p.m. Wichita will start RHP Josh Winder (2-0, 2.16 ERA), as Springfield starts RHP Andre Pallante (3-1, 2.35 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com