WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-5 on Thursday night as the Surge tallied 15 hits to take the series lead and remain in first place.

Wichita struck first in the bottom of the second inning as Anthony Prato homered to deep left field. Leobaldo Cabrera followed with an RBI single to score another run and extend Wichita’s lead to 2-0.

The Surge scored three more runs in the bottom of the third inning behind an RBI single from newcomer Will Holland. Holland and Prato later scored on a throwing error by Hooks catcher C.J. Stubbs and extended the lead to 5-1.

Corpus Christi scored two runs in the top of the fifth courtesy of Joe Perez’s second RBI double of the night to score Shay Whitcomb. Perez later scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Edouard Julien hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to extend the Surge lead to 8-4. Julien finished one for four with two RBIs and a walk in the game.