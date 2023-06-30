WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-1 and are now leading the home series two games to none.

Wichita grabbed the lead in the third from a two-run home run by Aaron Sabato that the Surge held for the rest of the ball game.

For the second game in a row, Tyler Tolbert hit a solo home run as the lead-off batter for NW Arkansas in the top of the first inning.

Alex Isola tied the game up in the bottom of the same inning. He hit a two-out line drive to center field that drove in a run.

Sabato put the Surge in the lead with his two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the third that was hit over the left field wall.

Pierson Ohl was the starting pitcher for Wichita and got his first Double-A win of the season. He pitched five full innings, gave up one run on five hits and struck out three batters. Chandler Champlain was the starting pitcher for NW Arkansas and was credited with the loss. He pitched four full innings, gave up three runs on six hits and struck out four batters.

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (2-0),(30-40) and the NW Arkansas Naturals fall to (0-2),(29-42).

NOTES: Patrick Winkel saw his ten-game hitting streak end today. Wichita improved to 3-3 in Turbo Tubs uniforms. The win is the 10th of the season for the Wind Surge starting rotation. The Wind Surge are in first place for the second half of the season.

