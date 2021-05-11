Wind Surge drop home opener 3-2 against Amarillo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Geraldo Perdomo seventh inning base-hit drove home Alec Thomas to give the Amarillo Sod Poodles a 3-2 advantage and the bullpen held on to spoil the Wind Surge home opener.

The teams each exchanged a pair of runs in the fourth inning with Wichita getting RBI hits from Caleb Hamilton and Roy Morales.

The Wind Surge threatened in the eighth and ninth innings but Junior Garcia delivered a strike out to finish off the Wind Surge threat and earn his fourth save of the season.

Amarillo improved to 5-2 and the Wind Surge fall 5-2 on the season.

The homestand continues tomorrow at 7:05 with Austin Schulfer getting the start.