SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KSNW) – The Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated Wichita 7-5 Tuesday night to take a one game lead in the Double-A Central Championship Series.

The Wind Surge collected five runs off 11 hits in the loss.

Jermaine Palacios homered in the sixth inning for Wichita tying the game at 4-4. The Naturals responded with a two run eighth inning in the 7-5 win.

To view a complete box score, click here.

Game two is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch Wednesday night in Springdale.