Wind Surge drop series finale 8-7 to Springfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita battled back from an 8-1 deficit, but could not find the tying run as they fall to the Springfield Cardinals in the series finale, 8-7.

It looked as though the Cardinals would cruise for the rest of the afternoon after building an 8-1 lead on the Wind Surge heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Surge pounded six runs on four home runs in two innings to cut the Cardinal lead to just 1. Wichita did all they could to put themselves in a position to extend the game, but the seven run lead was too much to overcome.

Jose Miranda was a huge spark in the Surge offense today. Miranda went 3-4 on the afternoon including two solo home runs. Wichita put up two three-run innings in the sixth and seventh inning to make things interesting. Entering the inning down 8-1, the Surge shot two home runs in the inning – a solo home run by Miranda and a two-run home run by Jermaine Palacios.

The same line happened again in the next half inning for the Wind Surge. Nick Garland crushed his first home run in a Wind Surge uniform to deep left field to put Wichita within striking distance. Two batters later, Ernie De La Trinidad continued his recurring theme of clutch hitting with a two-run blast to right center for his fifth home run of the season. In the end, Springfield managed to shut down Wichita for the remainder of the game and walk away with a victory.

NOTES: Ernie De La Trinidad extended his hitting streak to eight games. Jose Miranda extended his hitting streak to seven games. Wichita tied their season team record for most home runs in a game with 5 home runs (6/10 @ Tulsa).

COMING UP: Wichita will begin a two week road trip starting on Tuesday down in Texas. The Wind Surge will square off against the Midland RockHounds first for a six game series. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 6:30 pm from Midland, Texas. Wichita will start RHP blank (0-0, 3.72 ERA) against Midland’s LHP blank (1-1, 2.83 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com

The Wind Surge return home July 6th against Royals AA Affiliate NW Arkansas.