Wind Surge drop series finale to Amarillo 7-4

WICHITA, Kan. – (KSNW) The Wind Surge fall to 8-4, forced to split series after a 7-4 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.

After a solid start to the game, Wichita starter Cole Sands walked Geraldo Perdomo to start off the third, then allowed a double by Jake McCarthy, scoring Perdomo. McCarthy would come around on a Fletcher sacrifice fly, extending the Soddie’s lead to 2-0.

However, in the bottom of the third, the Surge would strike back. After Contreras walked to start the inning, Jose Miranda would step up with two outs and hit his fourth home run of the year to dead center (414 feet). The score remained 2-2 at the end of three innings played.

In the top of the fourth Sands, would load the bases after a single and pair of walks, eventually leading to a two-RBI single from Jake McCarthy. Sands would finish his day with four innings pitched, four earned runs, five walks, five strikeouts, and a no decision.

After a rough outing yesterday, the Wind Surge bullpen seemed to bounce back today. Jovani Moran would come on first in relief, pitching two and two thirds’ innings with no hits, no runs, one walk, and five strikeouts. Tom Hackimer’s number was called next, as he went an inning and a third with two strikeouts and no runs.

The Surge would stay quiet until the bottom of the eighth. Mark Contreras doubled to lead off the inning, followed two batters later by another double from Ernie de la Trinidad, putting Wichita down one. Jose Miranda would single de la Trinidad in, and the game remained tied at 4-4 heading into the ninth.

After a short rain delay, Josh Mitchell came in for the ninth inning, and faced some problems. After a pair of singles to start it for the Soddies, a crucial error on a ground ball by McCarthy on Jermaine Palacios with the infield in plated two unearned runs for Amarillo. McCarthy would come around to score on a two-out single, extending the Sod Poodles lead to 7-4. Mitchell went one inning, with two unearned runs, one earned run, and one strikeout.

NOTES- Jermaine Palacios extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He has a hit in every Wind Surge game that he has appeared in.

COMING UP: The Wind Surge travel to Oklahoma next week to play the Tulsa Drillers, with the first pitch on Tuesday (5/18) at 7:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Austin Schulfer (0-0) against Tulsa’s LHP John Rooney (0-0).

The Wind Surge will return to Riverfront Stadium after the upcoming road trip from May 25th-30th, hosting the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.