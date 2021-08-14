Wind Surge drop third straight

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) – After a five-game winning streak, the Surge are now on the wrong end of a streak as they dropped their third straight game to the Tulsa Drillers. BJ Boyd homered twice on the evening to provide the offense for Wichita.

The Drillers got on the board first off a solo home run by Miguel Vargas in the first inning. BJ Boyd answered back by tying the game in the third inning. Boyd turned on the first pitch he saw in his at-bat and blasted his 11th home run of the season over right field and the game was knotted back up at one.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Drillers took the lead off another Miguel Vargas solo home run. Tulsa added three more insurance runs to their lead in the seventh off an RBI double from Andres Noriega and a two-run home run by Michael Busch.

BJ Boyd kept his hot hitting going with another solo home run in the top of the 8th inning. Boyd’s blast flew over the center-field wall for his 12th of the season and cutting the Driller lead down to 5-2. The Wind Surge had the tying run at the plate in the ninth with runners at the corners and only one out on the board. Tulsa’s Aaron Ochsenbein forced Aaron Whitefield to ground into a double play to end the game.

Cole Sands mowed down 10 batters in his 12th start of the season. Sands allowed two runs on five hits to go alongside the 10 strikeouts on the evening in 5.2 innings pitched. Jason Garcia pitched a scoreless inning and allowed no hits while striking out one.

NOTES: BJ Boyd extended his hitting streak to ten games.

COMING UP: Wichita will play the series finale against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow afternoon (8/15). The first pitch is set for 1:05 pm from Tulsa, OK. Wichita will start RHP Jordan Balazovic (4-2, 3.84 ERA) against a to-be-determined pitcher for Tulsa. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.