Wind Surge fall 4-3 in Midland

Midland, Tex. (KSNW) – In a back and forth game, the Surge ultimately ended up on the wrong end of a 4-3 game. With the loss, the Surge ends their three-game winning streak.

The Wind Surge opened the scoring with an RBI double off the bat of Wilbis Santiago in the top of the third inning. After David Bañuelos led the inning off with a single to center field, Santiago knocked his first double of the season all the way to the left center field wall to drive in Bañuelos and give Wichita the early 1-0 lead. Midland was able to tie the game back up in their half of the third after an error on the Wind Surge allowed the RockHounds to score.

Midland took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning before the Wind Surge knotted the game at 2 in the top of the seventh inning. With two on and two out, Aaron Whitefield came through with an RBI single to center field allowing Santaigo to score from second and erase Midland’s lead.

Once again, Midland took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh before Wichita tied it back up in the top of the eighth inning. Peter Mooney tied the game with an RBI single to right field, scoring BJ Boyd from second. However, Midland would not go away as they took the lead back in the bottom of the eighth 4-3 for good.

In his fourth start of the season, Jordan Balazovic went 4.2 innings allowing two runs on nine hits and struck out eight. Brandon Koch and Zachary Neff came in relief for the final 3.1 innings. The two combined for two runs on three hits and struck out seven.

NOTES: The Wind Surge struck out 15 batters today – they now have double-digit strikeouts in 15 of their last 19 games. The Surge placed outfielder Leobaldo Cabrera on the injured list.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game five against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm from Midland, Texas. Wichita will start RHP Chris Vallimont (1-3, 4.56 ERA) against Midland’s RHP Brady Feigl (5-2, 3.86 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

Wichita returns home July 6th to face Kansas City Royals affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.