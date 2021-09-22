Wind Surge fall in second game of Double-A Central Championship Series

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge are now in a 2-0 hole after losing 5-1 to Northwest Arkansas Wednesday night in the Double-A Central Championship Series.

The Naturals scored three runs in the fourth inning and never trailed for the rest of the game in the 5-1 win.

DJ Burt put Wichita on the board with a sac-fly in the fifth inning, scoring Aaron Whitefield, but the was the Wind Surge’s lone run.

Wichita now needs to win to keep their season alive, and win three straight games to win the series. The Wind Surge has won three straight games, 11 different times during the regular season.

Game three of the series is Friday night at Riverfront Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

