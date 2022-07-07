WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wind Surge fell short to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-3 on Thursday night as Wichita stranded nine runners in scoring position to lose their second straight game.

The Sod Poodles piled on a series-high twelve hits and struck first in the top of the second inning as Juan Centeno hit a solo home run to give Amarillo an early 1-0 lead. Centeno finished one for three with an RBI and a walk in the ballgame.

Amarillo scored three runs in the top of the third inning behind RBI singles from Tristin English and Roby Enriquez to extend the Sod Poodles’ lead to 4-0. English hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth and finished the night two for five with two RBIs.

The Wind Surge got on the board in the sixth inning as they scored two runs from a Chris Williams solo home run and an RBI single from left fielder Leobaldo Cabrera which cut the deficit to 5-2.

Notes: Matt Wallner has now reached base in 21 consecutive games… The Surge is now 4-2 in Turbo Tubs uniforms… Chris Williams extended his hit streak to eleven games and has homered in three of his last four games. Matt Wallner and former Wind Surge infielder Spencer Steer were selected to play in the MLB Futures Game on July 16 at Dodgers Stadium.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume play against the Amarillo Sod Poodles tomorrow, July 8th. First pitch is at 7:05 and gates will open at 6:00, postgame fireworks. Blayne Enlow will get the start on the mound for the Wind Surge against LH Blake Walston. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com