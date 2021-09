WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Game one of the week long series between Arkansas and Wichita was suspended in the 5th inning due to weather Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium. Arkansas leads 4-1 in the fifth inning.

The game will continue on Wednesday starting at 4:30pm and will play nine innings or until its conclusion.

The second game will pick up 30 minutes later and be a 7 inning game. Tickets from Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket to Wednesday’s game or any other game in 2021.