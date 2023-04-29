WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday’s Wichita Wind Surge game had different kinds of fans join the regular crowd. People got to bring their dogs to the ballpark for Bark in the Park.

“It’s one of these nice times that you can hang out with your dog away from home instead of always walking them in the same spot,” one dog owner said. “You get to take them to the ball game, and they get to learn baseball with you.”

“It’s a good way for all the dogs to get out and play with each other and meet new dogs and stuff,” another fan said.

Bark in the Park tickets cost $8 for Berm seating with access to Section 21. In addition, dog owners had to fill out a waiver form and bring their dog’s vaccination records.

The Bark in the Park event appeared to be a success. Some Wind Surge fans hope there will be more in the future.

To see how the Wind Surge did at the game, click here.