Wind Surge general manager resigns, 2 days into opening week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN has confirmed that the general manager of the Wichita Wind Surge has resigned.

Wednesday was the last day for Jared Forma. It happened on the second day of the Wind Surge celebrating its opening week at Riverfront Stadium.

“Jared submitted his resignation yesterday, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” said Katie Woods, Wind Surge director of marketing. “We appreciate all of his contributions to the Wind Surge organization.”

Woods says Bob Moullette, Wind Surge senior manager of fan experience, will be taking over the facility operations responsibilities.

KSN is still working to learn why Forma resigned. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

During a recent interview with KSN, Forma praised the legacy of Lou Schwechheimer, the visionary behind the new stadium and getting a Minor League Baseball team in Wichita.

“He somehow dreamt it and saw it well before anyone else,” Forma said. “There would be no stadium if there was no Lou Schwechheimer and that’s my honest opinion.”

Schwechheimer died from COVID-19 complications last July. Forma described him as family.

Two weeks ago, Forma announced the Wind Surge would donate $50 from each home run the team hits at Riverfront Stadium to League 42, a local non-profit.