Wind Surge get walked off, lose in 9th

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KSNW) – The Surge were on the verge of a fourth straight victory against the Travelers until Arkansas walked it off in the ninth inning to steal game four. Wichita held the lead for the entire game until the ninth inning.

Just like the first three games of this series, the Surge continued the trend tonight by jumping out ahead first. Jermaine Palacios led off the second inning with his 11th home run of the season over the left field wall. Palacios’ homer traveled 368 feet at 103 miles per hour off his bat and the Surge, once again, went on top first 1-0.

Wichita gained two more runs to up their lead to three in the top of the third. With runners on first and second, Roy Morales continued his hot hitting with another RBI single to right field. Including tonight, Morales has a hit in 13 of his last 15 games and 7 RBIs. After BJ Boyd advanced to third on the Morales hit, Trey Cabbage allowed Boyd to trot home on a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Travelers cut the Surge lead to win with two runs in the bottom half of the third. Dom Thompson-Williams grounded out to score a run and Josh Morgan brought another Traveler home with a sacrifice fly to trim down the Surge lead to 3-2. Despite the ability to keep the Travelers off the board for most of the game, Arkansas entered the ninth inning trailing by one run. They tied the game on a Stephen Wrenn double and eventually won the game a Josh Morgan walk-off single.

Roy Morales was perfect at the dish tonight with four hits in four at bat performance. Morales also added an RBI on the night as well. Jermaine Palacios was right behind Morales with a 3-4 night and scoring a run.

Austin Schulfer left buckled down after the two runs allowed to keep the Surge on top. In his team-leading 14th start of the year, Schulfer allowed two runs on three hits and struck out three in 5.2 innings. Returning from the injured list, Alex Phillips pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings of relief. Phillips allowed just two hits and struck out one.

NOTES: The Surge activated Alex Phillips from the injured list.