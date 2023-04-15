WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge hit a season-high four homers on Friday night and beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-3.

Yoyner Fajardo hit the first dinger of the night in the first inning. Jake Means hit a homer for the Naturals to tie it up 1-1 in the second.

Wichita turned up the momentum in the third. Jake Rucker hit a two-run shot, scoring Yoyner Fajardo. Yunior Severino hit a two-run shot, scoring DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Rucker and Severino hit their first homers of the season against the Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas hit another dinger in the fifth. Jorge Bonifacio homered on a fly ball to left field.

Alex Isola hit the last homer of the night, scoring Yunior Severino. The Naturals started to mount a comeback in the sixth when John Rave hit an RBI single in the sixth, scoring Peyton Wilson.

Jake Means hit an RBI single in the ninth, scoring John Raves, but that was the last for the Naturals.

Pitcher Travis Adams started for the Surge and earned the win. He pitched five innings and struck out seven. He allowed two home runs, two runs and two hits. Jose Bravo came in and pitched a little over two innings and struck out two. He allowed one run and two hits. Kody Funderburk closed it out. Jonathan Bowlan got the loss.

Wichita leads the Naturals 3-1 in its first homestand of the 2023 season and improved to 5-2 on the season.

Wichita will play as the Wind Surge against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday, April 15, at 2:05 p.m.