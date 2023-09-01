WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge and The Missions both had multi-home run games, but the Missions hit a few more.

Wichita was defeated by San Antonio by a score of 8-6, and the Missions now lead the series two games to one.

The Missions hit a leadoff home run to start the ballgame. Jakob Marsee swung at the third pitch of the game and hit a line drive over the right center field wall for a solo home run.

Wichita answered with their own home run in the bottom of the second to tie the ballgame. Tanner Schobel hit a solo home run on a line drive over the left center field wall.

San Antonio hit another home run, this time in the top of the fourth. The home run was a two-run shot hit by Marcos Castanon that flew over the center field wall.

Back-to-back home runs were hit by the Missions in the top of the sixth. Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley both hit solo home runs past the right field wall.

The Wind Surge started chipping away at the Missions lead in the sixth and seventh innings. Patrick Winkel hit an RBI single on a line drive to right field in the bottom of the sixth. Alerick Soularie then ripped a ball on a line drive to center field for a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

The Missions pulled away in the top of the eighth. A three-run home run by Cole Cummings extended their lead out to five runs.

Winkel hit his second RBI of the game in the bottom of the eighth. He hit a sacrifice fly to left field that drove in Willie Joe Garry Jr. from third. Aaron Sabato then blasted a ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run and the deficit was reduced to just two runs.

Carlos Luna made his 15th start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched five and one-third innings where he gave up five runs off six hits. He struck out six batters and walked none. He was credited with the loss, and his record fell to (2-8).

The San Antonio Missions starting pitcher Adam Mazur pitched six innings. He gave up two runs off seven hits. He struck out five batters and walked one. He earned the win, and his record improved to (1-2).

The first-place Wichita Wind Surge fell to (30-24, 58-64), and the San Antonio Missions improved to (27-27, 64-59).