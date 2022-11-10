WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge coaching staff will have at least one new face next season. Hitting coach Derek Shomon has been promoted to the Minnesota Twins as an assistant hitting coach.

(Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

Shomon, 32, was with the Wind Surge for just one year, being promoted to Wichita after spending the 2021 season with Class A Fort Myers. He will join co-hitting coaches David Popkins and Rudy Hernandez with the Twins.

Prior to his time with Fort Myers, Shomon was a catcher and designated hitter at the University of Illinois at Springfield. He also played in independent baseball leagues in 2017 and 2018, with the Lake Erie Crushers and Cleburne Railroaders, respectively.

As a team last season, the Wind Surge was fourth in the Texas League in hitting, batting .261 as a team. The team hit a total of 164 home runs and scored 729 runs in the 2022 season.

A Wind Surge official told KSN the Twins will fill the position with the Wind Surge after the team fills their MLB staff. An announcement should come at the beginning of 2023.