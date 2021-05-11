Wichita Wind Surge home opener: Staying safe during COVID-19 and what you need to know at the ballpark

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge home opener is tonight against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The Wind Surge has tips for safety during COVID-19 and what you need to know during the game.

MASKS

Masks are mandatory for all employees and fans ages 2 and over at all times while at Riverfront Stadium. Masks must cover both nose and mouth and can only be removed while actively eating or drinking in your ticketed seat.

CASHLESS PAYMENTS

Riverfront Stadium will operate as a cashless facility, including in the areas of food/beverage, merchandise, tickets and parking. This will help limit direct contact between employees and guests. If you do not have a credit or debit card, you will be able to exchange your cash for a card at one of two locations in the stadium.

BAG POLICY

All fans will be required to adhere to a Clear Bag Policy prior to entering the stadium

Bags that are permitted include:

Clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12″x6″x12″ Small clutch bags that are not clear but do not exceed 4.5″x 6.5″

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and single compartment diaper bags (child must be present)

Bags not permitted include:

Backpacks, printed-pattern plastic bags, fanny packs, purses, reusable grocery totes, mesh or straw bags, duffle bags, large totes, camera or binocular cases Bags such as purses and/or clutches over 4.5” x 6.5” will not be allowed into Riverfront Stadium

SOCIAL DISTANCING

For fans wishing to sit in socially distanced seating, Section 3 of Riverfront Stadium is set up with socially distanced pod seating. Fans must purchase an entire pod in Section 3.

Gate Opening Times

Gates will open at least 90 minutes prior to game time throughout the season, and two hours before game time on Opening Week. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and spread out as they enter the stadium.

Concessions & Team Store Lines

Stanchions and/or spacing markers will be used for guests queued in lines to ensure proper social distancing.

BALLPARK SANITATION

All areas of the stadium accessed by fans will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout each game Hand sanitizer stations will be widely available throughout the stadium Fan Hosts will all have gloves, rags, and a disinfectant spray to wipe down all aisle railings on a regular basis throughout each game

Restroom Sanitation

All restrooms at Riverfront Stadium are touchless, including sinks, toilets, urinals and paper towels Restroom entrance / exit doors will be open at all times All public restrooms will be monitored to control capacity Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis throughout each game

Guest Protocols