WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge hosted a baseball camp for children at Riverfront Stadium Thursday.

The camp was free for everyone, and the team hosted kids aged 8 to 14. They practiced hitting and throwing alongside Wind Surge players.

One of the players said it’s good to see the sport taken not so seriously.

“It’s awesome. I mean, it’s one of those things where it’s a little more than just a game, you know,” Jake Rucker, a Wind Surge infielder, said. “Obviously, we’re out here. It’s what we do for a living. To see these kids out here play and have fun with it.”

The Wind Surge, the Minor League affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is set to take on the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Thursday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.