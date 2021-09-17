Wind Surge inaugural season bringing excitement to Wichita, rush continues with postseason

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge is leaving a mark on its inaugural season.

The team clinched a postseason berth Thursday night.

“The crowd went nuts and it flashed up on the big screen that they clinched the playoffs,” said Wichitan Barry Carroll.

It was an unbelievable moment for those who saw the stadium get built from the ground up.



“Just what we’ve been through in the last almost two years, not having baseball in 2020. You know, the passing of our owner, who you know believed in magic and magic was here (Thursday) night,” said Bob Moullette, Wind Surge senior manager of fan experience.

The new stadium and team bring joy to many Wichita baseball fans.

“Especially with the local people wearing their jerseys. The local people talking about baseball. It’s something that really brings a smile to my face,” said Wichitan Manny Villarreal.

“I love baseball and I just love seeing the guys out there and then there’s all kinds of people that are supporting that,” Carroll said.

Baseball fans come out of Riverfront Stadium and head into the Delano District.

“There’s so many people that come in, we have to shrink our menu a little bit,” said Kurt Schmidt, owner of Picasso’s. “We have what we call a game day menu. It really helps speed up the process from when people order their slices. So, it’s been awesome.”

With the Wind Surge ready for a postseason run, it gives Kansans more opportunities to catch a game.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun. Playoff atmosphere baseball is the greatest atmosphere I think in all professional sports,” Moullette said. “These guys want to win it!”

“Just come out to the park if you come out just once, you’ll come back,” Carroll said.

The postseason for the Windsurge starts with their first round of playoffs on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in ***. The first round will consist of five games, with the last three being played at home starting Friday, Sept. 24.