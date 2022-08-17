WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Wind Surge infielder Austin Martin is returning from rehab and was reinstated from the seven-day injured list on Wednesday.

Martin sustained an elbow injury while diving for a ball on July 1.

He has appeared in 63 games in 2022 and is batting .249 with one home run, eight doubles, two triples, 18 RBI, and 58 total hits.

In addition to Martin, the Wind Surge also called up left-handed pitcher Aaron Rozerk from High-A affiliate Cedar Rapids. He has appeared in 18 games this season, starting 16. In 72.2 innings of work, he is sporting a 7-6 record with a 4.83 ERA and 68 strikeouts.

The Wind Surge are scheduled to play the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium tonight at 7:05 p.m. Last night, the Wind Surge defeated the Drillers 17-4, posting the most runs scored by the team this season.