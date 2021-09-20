Wind Surge load up and head out for the playoffs against Northwest Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge loaded up their buses and departed for Springdale to start a best of five series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Tuesday night.

Wichita ended their regular season with a 69-51 record, the best in the league which clinched the top seed in the two-team playoff.

“This is exciting. Honestly, we have a good group of guys with really good arms and some power in the lineup, and it’s been a good run. Hopefully, we keep it going,” said Wind Surge outfielder Trey Cabbage.

The first two games of the Championship Series start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in Springdale. Games three, four (if necessary) and five (if necessary) will be played in Wichita at Riverfront Stadium.

Game three is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.