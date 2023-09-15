WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge is looking to set a record for crowd size on Saturday. The game is against Midland at 7:05 p.m.

According to the team, the goal is to have 10,000 fans.

“Saturday, the seating bowl is sold out, but we still have plenty of seats on the berm,” said Jay Miller, Wichita Wind Surge president. And we’re going to set an all-time record here, I believe for a baseball game, professional baseball game here with over 10,000 people, and it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere.”

There is a fan appreciation during the event, with lots of prizes and giveaways. There will be fireworks postgame.

“Obviously, we’re going to open the gates a half hour earlier than normal because we know we’re going to get a big crowd, so we’re opening at 5:30 and from 5:30 to the first pitch, it’s $5 beers,” said Miller. “And then there’s giveaways all night, we’ve got 2,000 movie passes, we’ve got coolers, we’ve got all sorts of stuff we’re giving away.”

The Wind Surge has had the best growth in attendance in all of Minor League Baseball this season. After finishing 10th last year, the team looks to finish the year with fourth.

